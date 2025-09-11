Bengalureans weigh in as Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra courts controversy

Bengaluru, once celebrated in cinema for its gardens, heritage and position as a crossroads of cultures, is finding itself cast in a markedly different light. The city, long associated with technology and opportunity, is increasingly being represented as a ‘drug capital’. The latest Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, that has reportedly crossed ₹202 crore at the box office (as of Wednesday), drawing large audiences, extends this trend, joining titles such as Bheema, Officer on Duty and Aavesham in foregrounding narratives of crime, narcotics and moral decline. Controversy also surrounded specific dialogues in the film which used derogatory language towards Bengaluru women and a scene where a police officer shamed a female character who was being followed by goons while outside at night.

The shift in cinematic portrayal recently prompted a response from National Award-winning Kannada filmmaker Mansore, who remarked on X: “According to movies like Kannada Bhima, Malayalam films Officer on Duty, Aavesham, and now Lokah, Bengaluru is being portrayed as the capital of drugs and crime. Once upon a time, it was represented in movies as a beautiful town. It has come to such a state due to uncontrolled migration (sic)” His observation has sparked a discussion about whether filmmakers are engaging with researched realities or resorting to convenient stereotypes for dramatic effect.

While Bengalureans argue that cinema reflects uncomfortable truths about urban life, others caution that repeated depictions risk reducing complex identities to reductive images, amplifying stigma and overshadowing the city’s diversity.