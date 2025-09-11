Bengalureans weigh in as Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra courts controversy

Bengaluru, once celebrated in cinema for its gardens, heritage and position as a crossroads of cultures, is finding itself cast in a markedly different light. The city, long associated with technology and opportunity, is increasingly being represented as a ‘drug capital’. The latest Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, that has reportedly crossed ₹202 crore at the box office (as of Wednesday), drawing large audiences, extends this trend, joining titles such as Bheema, Officer on Duty and Aavesham in foregrounding narratives of crime, narcotics and moral decline. Controversy also surrounded specific dialogues in the film which used derogatory language towards Bengaluru women and a scene where a police officer shamed a female character who was being followed by goons while outside at night.
The shift in cinematic portrayal recently prompted a response from National Award-winning Kannada filmmaker Mansore, who remarked on X: “According to movies like Kannada Bhima, Malayalam films Officer on Duty, Aavesham, and now Lokah, Bengaluru is being portrayed as the capital of drugs and crime. Once upon a time, it was represented in movies as a beautiful town. It has come to such a state due to uncontrolled migration (sic)” His observation has sparked a discussion about whether filmmakers are engaging with researched realities or resorting to convenient stereotypes for dramatic effect.
While Bengalureans argue that cinema reflects uncomfortable truths about urban life, others caution that repeated depictions risk reducing complex identities to reductive images, amplifying stigma and overshadowing the city’s diversity.
The makers of Lokah tendered an apology after facing backlash. Kannada activist Rupesh Rajanna was a vocal critic, demanding not only a public apology but also edits to the film. The issue even drew the attention of Bengaluru police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, who stated that the Central Crime Branch’s social media monitoring cell would review the matter and take necessary action if violations were found. Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer Films, which produced the movie, released a statement expressing regret and assuring audiences that the dialogue would be removed or edited.
The misogyny of the character is made clear in a lot of dialogues including when he asks another character: ‘Aren’t you ashamed of getting beaten up by a girl?’ There are people like him in society, and art is often a reflection of real life. Portraying it as closely as possible may be the only way to revolt, for the artiste. But yes, people clearly get influenced by movies, even if some dialogues are not glorified, they can be interpreted differently. All it needs is a reel with a ‘mass’ BGM. Narratives can flip, influence can spread in unimaginable ways. It was a noble thing to apologise, because often impact is more important than the intent. We could logically argue that it’s a movie and we shouldn’t take it personally, but that logic might not work in this day and age when we are bombarded by content everywhere and might not have the breathing space to sit and think. While I personally don’t think of it as an issue, makers have to be more careful when making umbrella statements through movie dialogues, or at least quickly counter it
Films are allowed to show us flawed people as well because, let’s face it, they exist in our society. The cop character’s dialogue gives us a glimpse into his filthy mindset and makes his ugliness clear. At no point does the film glorify or endorse the demeaning line about women. This line doesn’t invite applause but disgust. It’s not a celebration of prejudice but a sharp reminder of how judgmental attitudes sound when exposed on screen. When it comes to representation of the city, I think most Malayalam films set in Bengaluru capture a side of the city that young people can relate to. Be it with Lokah or other films like Dear Friend and Romancham – it’s all about living independently with friends, figuring out careers, and relationships, not a judgmental caricature.
There are stereotypes about Pune and Delhi, too, but that doesn’t mean filmmakers shouldn’t use that context in cinema. It’s just one scene where a police officer (played by Sandy Master) talks like that, with the character being shown as misogynistic. As for the parties, they happen all over the country. So if someone’s making a big deal about Bengaluru being shown in a bad light, they really just need to relax and let it go.
People from all professions, artists, students, and entrepreneurs contribute to the city’s authenticity. Movies that only represent locals as criminals and sensationalise violence disregard this reality. What is more concerning is the demeaning portrayal of women, which strengthens stereotypes and harms the lives of many women who are shaping Bengaluru’s future. Cinema holds immense power to shape perceptions, especially for audiences unfamiliar with the city. I hope directors start showing the real Bengaluru, not just the dramatic parts. We deserve to be seen in full.
For me, Bengaluru is the city of youth, diversity, and opportunities. People from different cultures and ideas come together here, and Bengaluru has always welcomed them with open arms. Young people often find more freedom here than they had under traditional norms back home. The city gives them the space to explore their individuality and aspirations. That’s why it feels unfair when films reduce the city’s identity to stereotypes like drugs or paint its women in a demeaning way. I wish filmmakers would also highlight Bengaluru’s spirit of inclusivity and youthful energy.
Firstly, the cop character’s name is Nachiyappa Gowda. Gowdas are a community in Karnataka, but the role is played by Sandy Master, who is a Tamilian. They could have considered a local Kannada actor so that it would have done justice. The dialogue delivered by the cop shaming women in Bengaluru was uncalled for. It is a negative narrative about Bengaluru cops as well. The portrayal of the city is one-sided because yes, there are many pubs but that is just one part of the city; Bengaluru has its own rich culture. This portrayal will affect Bengalureans who are living here and the perception of non-Bengalureans who come to visit our city. Not everyone is mature enough to see it in a cinematic manner.