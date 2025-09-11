Bengaluru civic chief orders removal of abandoned vehicles; warns hotels, contractors over debris

BENGALURU: Taking note of the inconvenience caused by unclaimed vehicles, Bengaluru Central City Commissioner Rajendra Cholan instructed officials to identify unclaimed vehicles and provide a list to the traffic department and get them removed.

Speaking after inspecting areas in Shivajinagar assembly constituency on Wednesday he said that the unclaimed and abandoned vehicles that have been parked on the side of the road for a long time are hindering traffic flow.

Cholan also inspected Auto Tipper Mustering Point in Vasanth Nagar and spoke to the drivers and staff of 22 autos and five compactors and instructed them to use the equipment safely. The commissioner asked officials to create awareness among hotels and commercial establishments owners and staff to keep their premises clean so that there is no garbage or debris.

“If they do not comply, fines should be imposed. Issue notices to all commercial establishments to keep their premises clean,” said Cholan. As placing building debris or construction materials on sidewalk, drains and footpaths in both ward roads as well as main roads is an issue across the corporation, he said building contractors should not place building debris or construction materials on the sidewalk and directed the municipal authorities to fine those who damage municipal property by placing them on the sidewalk.

He said that cars were parked on Miller Tank Bund Road and Jasma Devi Bhavan Road and instructed to identify the list of such roads where parking was done for a long time and take steps to implement the pay-and-park system using the parking policy.