Bengaluru SC protesters block roads at Freedom Park, demand internal reservation

BENGALURU: Hundreds of protesters staged a massive demonstration, alleging injustice in internal reservations, at Freedom Park on Wednesday. T

he protestors overturned barricades, attempted to march towards Vidhana Soudha, and blocked major roads. During the protest, a woman allegedly tried to end her life by pouring diesel on herself, but was stopped by other protestors. The protestors gave the government a one-week deadline to decide on the internal reservation.

Members of various Scheduled Castes, under the aegis of the Banjara, Bhovi, Korama, and Koracha communities, staged the protest demanding a 5 per cent reservation. Protestors raised slogans against the government and burnt tyres, expressing their anger.

The situation turned tense after they overthrew barricades and blocked the road, demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa address their grievances at the spot.