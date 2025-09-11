Bengaluru SC protesters block roads at Freedom Park, demand internal reservation

BENGALURU: Hundreds of protesters staged a massive demonstration, alleging injustice in internal reservations, at Freedom Park on Wednesday. T
he protestors overturned barricades, attempted to march towards Vidhana Soudha, and blocked major roads. During the protest, a woman allegedly tried to end her life by pouring diesel on herself, but was stopped by other protestors. The protestors gave the government a one-week deadline to decide on the internal reservation.
Members of various Scheduled Castes, under the aegis of the Banjara, Bhovi, Korama, and Koracha communities, staged the protest demanding a 5 per cent reservation. Protestors raised slogans against the government and burnt tyres, expressing their anger.
The situation turned tense after they overthrew barricades and blocked the road, demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa address their grievances at the spot.
They alleged that they were not given proper representation in the reservation quota.
The protestors refused to meet Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy or other officials, insisting that they would only interact with the Chief Minister. Around 4 p m, they warned the police that they would march to Vidhana Soudha if the CM did not come down to meet them.
The Upparpet police took three persons into preventive custody. Traffic between Anand Rao Circle in Majestic and K R Circle came to a complete standstill after protestors occupied the road.