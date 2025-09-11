Corporation poll buzz begins in Bengaluru as aspirants step up outreach ahead of 2026 elections

BENGALURU: Corporation election fever has begun. Aspirants are becoming super active, trying to woo voters well ahead of the elections to the five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which are likely to be held in January or February.

Aspirants and their followers are putting up posters, visiting public places, and attending festivals like Ganesha Chaturthi and St. Mary’s feast. Having grown tired of delays in holding elections, aspirants now believe the polls will happen on time. They are making all out efforts to get the party ticket.

Some of the aspirants and lost candidates in Assembly elections have already taken charge as Booth Level Agents and coordinating with Booth Level Officers and Anganwadi Teachers, to check voters’ list to ensure that bogus and fictitious voters are identified and weeded out.

“These activities have begun over the last two months, and all this is a signal to prepare for elections to the local body. There will not be any delay, and elections for all five corporations under the GBA are likely to happen between January to March 2026,” said S Anand, former corporator who lost Assembly election from CV Raman Nagar constituency. He said that the work on checking the voters’ list is happening in all 224 booths of the assembly segment.

Raghu, an aspiring candidate from Vasanth Nagar in Shivajinagar constituency, said he has been working closely with ward officials in attending to issues related to civic works in the ward, and also coordinated with the MLA to resolve issues that were out of the purview of civic bodies.

Former corporator and defeated BJP candidate from Shanthinagar constituency, Shiva Kumar, said his ward, Shathala Nagar, will always be a BJP fort as ward sabhas have been held and daily rounds are being intensified.