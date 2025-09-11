Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT revisits site; skeletal remains sent for forensic analysis

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case revisited Banglegudda on Wednesday for a site inspection (mahazar).

According to SIT sources, the revisit was to further document and verify vital evidence, particularly in connection with the skeletal remains recovered from the site recently. The skeletal remains were reportedly discovered at the site identified by Vittal Gowda, a relative of Sowjanya. These remains have been sent for forensic analysis.

SP Simon CA and other officers went to the site along with Gowda, who is being questioned by SIT in connection with a skull that was earlier submitted by the witness-complainant.

Tension prevailed for a while after an argument broke out between a YouTuber and those gathered at the site. However, policemen brought the situation under control. Kerala-based YouTuber Manaf, who appeared before SIT for the third day, told reporters that he is cooperating with the investigation team.

“Truth will prevail, and it cannot be achieved by walking the path of lies. SIT is conducting a thorough probe, and I have been sharing everything I know,” Manaf said.

Manaf maintained that he has no intention to protect any individual or group, but to support the truth-seeking process. “If any mistakes have been made, even by us, let them come out,” he said.

Meanwhile, activist Jayanth T, who is being questioned by SIT, said that his three mobile phones have been seized. “I cannot comment further on the investigation,” he added.