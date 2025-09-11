Five Bengaluru PU students, school principal, warden booked under POCSO for ragging of Class 10 boy

BENGALURU: Five second-year PU students, along with a private school principal and a hostel warden, have been booked under the the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)after a Class 10 student alleged ragging, assault and sexual harassment at a private school hostel in Bannerghatta police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Police said the victim, who had recently been admitted to the hostel, was allegedly ragged for four days by a group of five second PU students staying in the same hostel between August 3 and 6. He complained to the warden and the principal, who issued only a warning to the accused students.

Irked by this, the five students allegedly targeted the boy again, this time forcing him to dance naked, sexually harassing him and assaulting him with a cloth hanger.

The boy later informed his parents, who filed a complaint with the police on Monday.

The hostel warden was arrested on Wednesday for failing to prevent the ragging despite repeated complaints.

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act against the five students, the warden and the principal. Police said the students are being questioned reagrding the case and investigation is under way.