Jail warder held for smuggling drugs into Bengaluru prison

BENGALURU: Despite the Supreme Court recently slamming jail authorities for giving preferential treatment to inmates in the actor Darshan case, and despite several initiatives by the Prison Department to curb illegal activities, a jail warder at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara has been arrested for smuggling drugs into the facility.

The accused, Kalappa H Abachi, was caught with 100 grams of hashish oil worth Rs 1 lakh. He is alleged to have been supplying drugs to inmates.

Abachi, an ex-serviceman, had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Army and joined the Prison Department under the ex-servicemen quota in 2018. He had earlier served as a warder at Dharwad Prison and was transferred to Bengaluru Central Prison three months ago.

According to Parappana Agrahara police, on Sunday night, Kalappa was on duty at the prison. During a security check at Checkpoint 2, officials found 100 grams of hashish oil wrapped in a plastic cover along with chewing tobacco products in his trousers.

The contraband was seized, and a case was registered under the NDPS Act and Section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons Act. He was arrested on Monday after a complaint was filed.

Police said Kalappa is being questioned to determine for whom he was smuggling the drugs. Following his arrest, he has been suspended from service, prison sources said.