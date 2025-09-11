NGT issues notices to Karnataka govt, agencies over flaws in ₹19,000 crore Bengaluru Twin Tunnel Road project

BENGALURU: The National Green Tribunal started hearings on Bengaluru’s most talked about Twin Tunnel Road project.

At the first hearing on Wednesday, the NGT ruled that notices be served to the Karnataka government, BBMP (now Greater Bengaluru Authority), Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), B-SMILE, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, and the project consultants.

The petition was filed by Bengaluru Praja Vedike and others two weeks ago, to draw attention to flaws in the tunnel road project. The NGT posted the next hearing to November 3.

The petitioners submitted to the NGT that in May 2024, the state government had hastily announced the Twin Tunnel Road project in the budget, without any credible technical assessment or support in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan 2020. They said the proposal is politically driven and despite two failed expressions of interest, was later retrofitted into a feasibility study through procedural manoeuvring.

The petitioners also submitted that on May 22, 2025, the cabinet approved the construction of a 16.74km twin-tube tunnel from Hebbal to Silk Board, at an estimated cost of Rs 19,000 crore, under the Build-Operate-Transfer model. A Special Purpose Vehicle called Bangalore Smart Infrastructure Ltd. (B-SMILE) was created and Rodic Consultants prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in three months..

“The DPR is riddled with factual errors, incomplete annexures and omissions of essential studies such as site-specific geological surveys, hydrological and flood-risk mapping, biodiversity assessment and tree enumeration. Traffic modelling excludes major vehicle categories, underestimates emissions and still admits that key junctions will remain congested,” the petitioners stated.