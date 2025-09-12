Heavy rainfall uproots trees, floods roads and homes across Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The 52.8-mm rainfall on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the city brought down 16 trees and hit traffic at several places in the early morning.

As per the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) control room, of the 52 complaints registered with the forest cell, 36 were of tree branch fall incidents. A huge gulmohar tree uprooted at Rajajinagar 4th Block, damaging five cars, a Tata Ace and three two-wheelers parked by the road side. It also damaged a house compound wall and gate, trapping the residents inside in the early morning. A municipal team rushed with cutters and axes and cleared the tree.

A tree fell on the road near Kamakshipalya bus stand, causing traffic disruption towards Sumanahalli. In several areas such as Kasturinagar, Hebbal, ACS Centre near Domlur, Varthur-Gunjur Road, Horamavu and Hebbal, there was slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging on roads.