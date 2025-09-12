Love triangle claims life of youth; accused arrested

BENGALURU: A love triangle led to the murder of a 21-year-old youth in Jayanagar Third Block within the Tilaknagar police station limits on Wednesday night. Police have arrested the accused and detained the woman involved.

The deceased, Kiran, was a delivery executive and a resident of Nakalu Bande in Jayanagar. His friend Jeeva, who worked as a sales staff member at a showroom, has been arrested. According to police, Jeeva was in a relationship with Divya, who had recently broken up with him and started dating his friend Kiran. Enraged, Jeeva asked Divya to return the gifts he had given her. A heated argument broke out between the three when they met, during which Jeeva allegedly stabbed Kiran in the chest, killing him.

Unidentified man found murdered in Kumbalagodu

The body of an unidentified man was found in the Kumbalagodu police station limits on Thursday. Police said a resident noticed the body at a vacant site in Kempegowda Layout. The deceased, around 40 years old, had multiple injuries on his face and appeared to have been strangulated with a rope.

Man’s decomposed body found in Hosakerehalli

The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found near an apartment in Hosakerehalli within the Girinagar police station limits on Thursday. Police said the body was discovered in a deserted area next to the apartment and appeared to have been lying there for several days.