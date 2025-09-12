Reducing buffer will choke city lakes, warn environmentalists

BENGALURU: Environmentalists have raised alarm over the state government’s proposal to amend the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) Bill-2025 to reduce buffer zones around lakes and rajakaluves and the Urban Development Department’s (UDD) recent notification. They warned that such a move will worsen Bengaluru’s already severe flooding and water management crisis.

The proposed amendment seeks to shrink the extent of land kept free from construction around lakes, stormwater drains and rajakaluves. The amendment will reduce the lake buffer zones and permit construction within them. At present, lakes have a 30-metre buffer zone, but under the proposed law, this will shrink drastically - ranging from 0 metres for tanks below 0.05 acre to just 30 metres for lakes above 100 acres. Experts warned that nearly 45,000 lakes in Karnataka will be affected, threatening over 11 crore trees, biodiversity, groundwater recharge and the survival of farmers and fishermen dependent on these water bodies.