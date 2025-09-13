A wild, wild weekend: One of India’s first all-woman Hip-hop collectives, Wild Wild Woman, is set to perform in B'luru

We’re gonna reach the top, so don’t try to stop, Ready to flip the game, don’t try to play with us, these lines, delivered with confidence while clad in a saree by all-woman Hip-hop collective Wild Wild Women’s rapper JQueen (Jacquilin Lucas), have wormed their way into the ears of 15.5 million people on Instagram since 2024. Since then, for the group, which is set to perform at Maya Bazaar, Jayamahal Palace Grounds, this Sunday, the only way forward has been up. The team recently wrapped up its first tour abroad in Germany.

“We were going through a difficult phase and hadn’t posted anything for three months. Initially, the song Game Flip didn’t go viral, and one day, we woke up to many texting us for performances and interviews,” recalls JQueen, while HashtagPreeti (Preeti N Sutar), who is from Karnataka, adds, “We went from 6,000 to 60,000 followers in a week. It was a turning point for us.”

Much like the one that catapulted them to popularity, the group writes verses that are bold and true to their experience of navigating womanhood, from toppling the patriarchy to mental health. “We take inspiration from everyday life and things that affect us as women. It’s easier to discuss such issues in the form of songs and we’re trying to include the larger picture of women in the country,” says Pratika (Pratika Prabhune). Despite the perception of them writing about feminist issues, Preeti resists the idea of being limited to one topic. “We want to talk about everything from love, politics, the environment and the sisterhood that we have. We want to just go all out,” she says.

The members, all in their 20s and early 30s, faced hostility for being women in the Hip-hop world. “Some didn’t allow us to perform just because we were women. I was thrown out from my previous crew, where I was the only girl member, so I’m grateful to have Wild Wild Women,” confesses JQueen, noting that the scene isn’t as much as of a boys club as it used to be.

With the members – also including Krantinaari (Ashwini Hiremath), MC Mahila (Shruti Raut), break-dancers FlowRaw (Deepa Singh) and MGK (Mugdha Mangaonkar), graffiti artist Gauri Dabholkar and skateboarder Shruti Bhosle – hailing from different linguistic backgrounds, the Mumbai-based group’s songs are an eclectic mix of languages. They rap in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi and English – the key to cohesion being teamwork and feedback.