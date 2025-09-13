Bengaluru metro fare hike: BMRCL releases FFC report, reveals committee suggested only 51.5% increase

BENGALURU: Despite the Fare Fixation Committee’s recommendation to hike the Metro fare by 51.5%, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) increased the fares by a steep 71%.

This disclosure follows BMRCL finally making the committee report public after nearly seven months of withholding it.

The report was released after sustained pressure from commuters, elected representatives and RTI applicants. The fare hike, imposed in February, raised ticket prices by as much as 71% and triggered widespread criticism.

BMRCL had insisted that the revision was in line with FFC recommendations, but the report itself was kept out of public view until now. The panel had proposed a 51.5% fare increase spread over 7.5 years, amounting to an annualised rise of about 6.87%.

It recommended a transparent, formula-driven mechanism that would automatically revise fares annually based on staff costs (linked to the Consumer Price Index), energy charges and maintenance expenses, capped at 5% each year.

In contrast, BMRCL had initially sought a 105% hike, which the FFC rejected as unreasonable. The corporation ultimately went ahead with a 71% increase, far steeper than the committee’s gradualist approach.