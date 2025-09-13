Chin up sisterhood

Ever wonder how life, morals, fashion and eating preferences go through a cyclic change. I remember while growing up, fast food, ice cream parlours, pizzas and their ilk were very popular, much to the chagrin of our parents who wanted us to eat ‘home food’. Then slowly, other cuisines started becoming the stars of our palates. ‘Eyetalian’ dishes were as dishy as their people, then Japanese, Peruvian, Bolivian and Mexican! But something that never lost its hold over us was the unique Indo-Chinese cuisine which has evolved over time evolved into our favourite… ‘Pan-Asian cuisine’! Of course, as our palates became more evolved and as the ‘master race’ (read: Indians) we travel more, and our tastebuds become more refined, more ‘authentic’ restaurants are mushrooming in namma ooru.

The first place I tried Nikkei cuisine (Japanese-Peruvian cuisine) was in our city. I had no idea that a group of Japanese people had settled in Peru and evolved their own cuisine! Similarly as any self-resecting ‘Bong’, my brief but impactful childhood sojourn in Calcutta exposed me to Cantonese-Chinese food which was wonderful! The (now) world famous ‘Tangra’ in the bylanes of the city gave me a rich and varied perspective of the complex yet simple cuisine bursting with fresh ingredients and flavours. This was till I chanced upon the brilliance of flavours at Royal China my most fave restaurant in Mumbai, and which has now thankfully opened its doors in our ooru. Nestled in UB City (my hood) the restaurant brings a breath of fresh air into a city which is bursting at its seams with ‘pan-Asian’ hot-spots. The young and dynamic duo, Neville and Michelle Vazifdar brought down the franchise of the restaurant from London and when it opened, it created a storm in Mumbai! All the stars from the galaxies rubbed shoulders with us plebeian folk, and food and service was top-notch without discrimination.