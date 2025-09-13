Litterbugs, beware, you will have to shell out Rs 2,000 soon

BENGALURU: Think again before you dump garbage in public and flout the ban on single-use plastic. Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) is considering slapping a fine of Rs 2,000 on repeat offenders. At present, for the first offence, the fine is Rs 500. BSWML has already empowered its staff to impose a minimum penalty of Rs 2,000 during their drive against single-use plastic.

BSWML Chief Executive Officer Karee Gowda during a press meet on Friday said that he will consult Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority on increasing the fine on littering for repeat offenders.

He said that plastic pollution is increasing in the city, and single-use plastic is hampering waste management and they have come up with a master plan to curb plastic use in the city.

“We have formed 27 special enforcement teams under the leadership of Assistant General Managers of BSWML to curb plastic use in the city and have instructed to conduct inspections in five wards every week”, Gowda said adding that these teams, operating from the central office, have been conducting plastic raids five days a week starting from September 8, at locations including plastic manufacturers and wholesale dealers.

“Additionally, ward marshals and junior health inspectors at the ward level have been directed to carry out daily plastic raids and impose a minimum fine of Rs 2,000 per instance”, he said.

He said that since the launch of the crackdown on plastic on September 3, fines totalling Rs 19.66 lakh have been collected from 281 wholesale dealers and Rs 18.41 lakhs from 2,842 retail vendors. A total of 24.57 tonnes of single-use plastic, valued at Rs 49.14 lakh, has been seized, resulting in the imposition of fines totaling Rs 38.07 lakh.