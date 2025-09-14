119 students fall ill in suspected food poisoning in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: A suspected case of food poisoning at the Morarji Desai Residential School for Minorities in Hirekodi village, under the jurisdiction of the Ankali Primary Health Centre in Chikkodi taluk, left 119 students fell ill. Some of them were recovered soon, while officials hospitalised around 77 students who needed treatment.

The incident occurred around 9 am on Friday after several students began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea, and fever. The affected students are among the 400 residing in the school hostel.

The concerned Principal of the school and warden of the hostel have been suspended in connection to this.

Although the symptoms appeared shortly after breakfast, some students who had not consumed the morning meal also fell ill, raising suspicions about possible water contamination.

The kids who fell ill had ‘Upma’ for breakfast and consumed the locally supplied drinking water. 40 students along with few who were taking treatment at private hospital have been discharged. While 19 others who are serious were referred to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital.