Delivery boy kidnapped, murdered for not paying ransom in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An 18-year-old delivery boy was kidnapped and murdered for not paying ransom in the city. The deceased was identified as K Deepak Raj, a resident of Annapoorneshwarinagar. The police have arrested the two accused and are on the lookout for the remaining.

After kidnapping Raj, the accused called his elder brother, Praveen (20), near Maganahalli Gudde at Maganahalli in Tavarekere area the spot and attacked them for not giving them ransom amount on last Sunday around 11.30 pm. They then let the brothers go home at night.

On Monday when Raj started vomiting repeatedly, he was rushed to a hospital where he died enroute.

The victim’s mother, Yashoda, on Tuesday approached the Jnanabharathi police and filed a murder complaint.

“Two of the accused have been arrested. The deceased’s two-wheeler which is with the other absconding accused is yet to be recovered. The accused are known to the brothers. They then called Praveen demanding a ransom. Since Praveen was unable to arrange the money, the accused kept Raj’s new two-wheeler and told them to take it after giving them money. The accused beat the brothers with wooden logs,” said an officer.

A case of murder, kidnapping for ransom, causing hurt by dangerous weapons, and criminal intimidation has been registered against the accused.