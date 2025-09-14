BENGALURU: “India needs start-ups based on deep tech technologies built on scientific breakthroughs with the potential for profound and transformative impacts across industries and society,” said Ashutosh Dutt Sharma, CEO, IHFC (I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics), Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Deep Tech Start-up Summit-2025’ organised by Co-innovation Centre and the Department of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence of NMIT.

“Unless and until deep tech start-ups succeed, we will not move forward towards the development of society and the nation at large. They differ from other start-ups by having higher technological advancements and strong intellectual property, with a focus on solving major global challenges. These are essential to solving fundamental challenges in areas such as climate change and healthcare,” Sharma said.

Over 100 deep tech start-up aspirants from across India participated in the two-day summit. Dr T Asokan, professor at IIT Madras; Dr H C Nagaraj, principal, NMIT; Dr Sandeep Shastri, V-P, Nitte Deemed to be University, Bengaluru campus, and others were present.