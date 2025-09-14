Kids stuck in traffic for two hours daily in Bengaluru: Parents

BENGALURU: Over 1,500 parents in and around Sarjapur, Varthur, Panathur and Bellandur have petitioned the traffic police chief to save their wards from the pain of getting stuck in traffic for two hours every day. This comes after a day after a school bus sank in a ditch near Panathur and 20 students had to be pulled out. The parents have now expressed a grave concern over 15 locations that are infamous for traffic gridlocks and potholes on the stretch.

Over 25,000 children bear the brunt of bad infrastructure in the Bengaluru East City Corporation that houses a significant number of IT companies. Parents said the bad stretch extends from Sarjapur Road to Varthur Road, covering Bellandur, Panathur, Thubarahalli, and Balagere. They complain that their children are stuck in traffic on this road for over two hours every day.

Maneka Reddy, whose child is studying at Inventure Academy, approached Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy and requested him to address the issue. “Our children are stuck in traffic between 2.30 and 4.30 pm every day. School buses are taking a long time to traverse because of potholes, construction vehicles parked on the roadside, vehicles coming from the opposite side and others. The issues were taken up with the joint commissioner of police (traffic) and he is aiming to ease the situation,” she said.