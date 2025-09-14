Man, daughter killed as lorry crushes auto near Sumanahalli Junction in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a horrific accident, a 45-year-old autorickshaw driver and his 24-year-old daughter were killed on the spot after a speeding lorry ran over several vehicles near Sumanahalli Junction under Kamakshipalya traffic police station limits on Saturday morning.

The father-daughter duo was on their way to church.

Another biker was injured, while a couple and their minor child travelling in a car narrowly escaped.

The deceased Yesu D and his daughter Mariya Jennifer were residents of Harohalli.

According to the police, the duo was heading to church after Jennifer’s recent engagement. The lorry, which was coming from an industrial area, lost control owing to suspected brake failure and ploughed into a bike, an autorickshaw, and a car at the junction.

The impact was so severe that the autorickshaw was crushed, killing Yesu and Mariya on the spot. While the car and the bike were completely damaged, the occupants of the car escaped unharmed, and the biker sustained serious injuries.

Kamakshipalya traffic police rushed to the spot, seized the lorry, and registered a case of death due to negligence and rash driving against the driver, who is absconding.