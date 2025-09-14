Bengaluru

Transgenders may get free autos after training

The initiative was launched by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) in collaboration with Consultants to Government and Industry (CGI).
MLA and BDA Chairman NA Haris takes a ride during the launch of an auto driving training programme at MG Road on Saturday.
MLA and BDA Chairman NA Haris takes a ride during the launch of an auto driving training programme at MG Road on Saturday.(Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: In a move aimed at empowering women and transgender persons, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Chairman and Shantinagar MLA NA Haris on Saturday promised to discuss with the Greater Bengaluru Authority the possibility of providing free autos to those who successfully complete the certified auto-driving training.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Free Auto-Driving Training Program for Women and Transgender Persons’ at the MG Road Metro Station Kala Kendra.

The initiative was launched by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) in collaboration with Consultants to Government and Industry (CGI).

transgenders
free autos

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com