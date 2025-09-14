Transgenders may get free autos after training

BENGALURU: In a move aimed at empowering women and transgender persons, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Chairman and Shantinagar MLA NA Haris on Saturday promised to discuss with the Greater Bengaluru Authority the possibility of providing free autos to those who successfully complete the certified auto-driving training.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Free Auto-Driving Training Program for Women and Transgender Persons’ at the MG Road Metro Station Kala Kendra.

The initiative was launched by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) in collaboration with Consultants to Government and Industry (CGI).