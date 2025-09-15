A Case for Hope

“We have seen the end of the world, and we have decided not to accept it.”

– Murrawah Johnson, Indigenous climate activist

There is something deeply unsettling and yet profoundly liberating about that sentence. It captures the essence of hope – not as wishful thinking or shallow optimism, but as a deliberate refusal to surrender.

Hope, in its truest form, is a decision. It is a discipline, a commitment to act even when the odds seem insurmountable. As Paulo Freire reminded us, it is a denunciation of all abuse and injustice. Hope is not the denial of pain, but the stubborn insistence that pain will not have the final word.

On a recent long-haul flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco, I found myself immersed in Indrajit Roy’s Audacious Hope. As I reflected on my two weeks in India and the broader state of the world, a curious sense of comfort settled over me. Amidst the chaos, the impossible traffic, and the contradictions that so vividly define India, there was something oddly reassuring. India – fragile, frenetic, yet fiercely alive –remains a functioning anarchy. And in that paradox lies its greatest strength. At a time when democracies across the globe seem to falter, India reminds us that ordinary people still rise, often against insurmountable odds, to defend what they hold dear. It is, in its own way, the most compelling argument for hope.

One of the most remarkable examples of this spirit was the farmers’ protest of 2020–2021. It was an extraordinary act of peaceful resistance that lasted 54 long weeks, far outlasting movements such as Occupy Wall Street, which barely survived two months. In the harsh Delhi winter, amidst the fear of COVID-19, farmers from across the nation lived at the borders of the capital. Over 700 lives were lost – not to violence, but to cold, exhaustion, accidents, and illness. And yet, their quiet endurance became their most powerful weapon.

On 19 November 2021, in a rare and humbling moment for Indian democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three controversial farm laws. Ordinary citizens, through sheer perseverance and nonviolent protest, had compelled the most powerful office in the country to listen.

The farmers’ movement is a reminder: hope is not passive waiting, but a relentless insistence that justice must prevail.