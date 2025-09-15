D-coding Mount Carmel College's D-code

A historic 77-year-old educational institution, Mount Carmel College (MCC) was one of the city’s most iconic women’s colleges until last year, when it became co-ed. A year in, the college has made sweeping changes to its dress code, along with other rule modifications, which have not gone down well with students.

Once known for its liberal atmosphere and for producing students with a sense of fashion, the college has banned wardrobe essentials, cargo pants to graphic t-shirts, round and V-neck shirts, prints or captions on tees and slippers, among others. “The girls are definitely unhappy. We understand they want professionalism, but certain things are unreasonable. For a while, security guards weren’t allowing us to enter the campus if our jeans had pockets similar to cargo pants, and even with loose tops and kurtis that don’t show skin, they would ask girls to raise their arms to check if the length was above the waist. Students returning after sports practice from the nearby college grounds were not allowed to enter campus just because they were wearing shorts. Eventually, they had to change outside,” says Ananya*, a student.

Collective Bangalore, a student organisation, recently released a statement condemning the institution and calling out this ‘arbitrary enforcement’, an alleged rule that prevents students from leaving the premises until classes for the day are done, and the absence of student representatives and social workers in the Internal Complaints Committee. Students also alleged that male students get more leeway and female students are put in an uncomfortable situation during check. Have things changed since the media attention? Students say it’s difficult to tell. “The checking isn’t happening like it used to anymore because most students are now wearing traditional clothes or carrying backup clothes in their bags to avoid the uncertainty around what will get dress coded. We can’t afford to miss classes,” adds Ananya.

The changes may seem comparatively drastic on paper but the signs have been there for a while, according to Bhavya*, who graduated in 2025. “I remember starting college with a relaxed dress code (avoid showing knees and spaghetti straps). I’ve worn my share of decent sleeveless clothes and midi dresses, but by the time we left, though the new dress code hadn’t been enforced, we started getting picked on for small things. A friend was asked not to sit on the floor since it shows a sliver of her back. We slowly but surely saw it coming.”

An alumna who graduated in 2011, Tanu Kulkarni strongly opposes the move, calling it ‘absurd’. “Back then, there was no enforcement of the dress code; we used that to carve our own identities as individuals and used dressing as a form of expression. This [freedom] was what MCC was known for. Students are aware that they are dressing up for college and not for a party. It’s strange that they’re doing this now. It’s like saying that women should not dress up because there are boys around. Is that the message they want to send?”

Another alumna who graduated in the ’80s takes a neutral position, saying, “I feel that the more restrictions, the harder students rebel. At the same time, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having a dress code. You can be stylish with any dress code. Why make such a hue and cry?”

Principal George Lekha said the administration is looking into the issue, but they have ‘no plans to abolish the new dress code’. She said, “A dress code is essential for any institution and the one we have implemented is not very strict, we are not asking them to wear uniforms.” She did not respond to further questions.

*Names changed for anonymity