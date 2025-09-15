Family in debt attempts suicide, mom survives

BENGALURU: A debt-ridden family of four, including two children, attempted suicide near Gonakanahalli village in Hoskote police station limits on Saturday evening. Three died, while the mother survived.

The deceased have been identified as Shivu (32), his daughter Chandrakala (11) and son Uday Surya (7), all of whom were studying in a government school. Shivu’s wife, Manjula (28,) survived the attempt and is undergoing treatment at the Hoskote Government Hospital.

According to police, the couple had borrowed heavily to meet Shivu’s medical expenses after he was injured in a road accident. With mounting debts and Shivu’s addiction to alcohol, the couple allegedly decided to end their lives around 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Fearing that the children would be left alone, Shivu and Manjula first strangled the two children with a dupatta. Shivu then hanged himself in the room. Manjula also attempted to hang herself, but the rope snapped and she survived. She subsequently alerted her family members, after which the villagers informed the police. The Hoskote police have registered a murder case against Manjula.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, help is available. Call Sneha Foundation – 044-24640050, Tele Manas – 14416 (available 24x7) or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline – 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 am to 10 pm).