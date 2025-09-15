Techie, mechanic killed in separate accidents

BENGALURU: Two men, including a software engineer, died in separate road accidents in the city on Saturday night. In the first incident, a 26-year-old software engineer, Swaroop, a resident of Papareddy Palya, died after he lost control of his speeding two-wheeler and rammed a road divider near Jnanabharathi junction around 11.45 pm.

According to Jnanabharathi traffic police, Swaroop was heading home after work when he failed to notice a road hump, lost control and hit the divider. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. In another accident near Chikkabanavara Main Road around 11.30 pm, 28-year-old car mechanic Nibin Jacob died, and his friend sustained minor injuries after their speeding bike skidded. Police said Jacob, who was riding the bike, lost control and fell onto the road, suffering severe head injuries after hitting the footpath. Both were rushed to a hospital, where Jacob was declared dead. The Chikkabanavara traffic police have registered a case.