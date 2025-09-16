12-year-old cyclist mowed down by tipper lorry in Bengaluru; Biker hits road hump, dies

BENGALURU: A 12-year-old boy, who was going on his bicycle to meet his friend after school, was mowed down by a mini tipper lorry on the Ganapathi Temple Road near Magadi Road in Kamakshipalya traffic police station limits at 3.30 pm on Monday.

The victim, Shashank, a Class 8 student, is said to have panicked on seeing the tipper being driven in a rash and negligent manner. He tried to manoeuvre his cycle to the side of the road but skidded and came under the rear wheels of the tipper. He died on the spot and the tipper driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Shashank’s father works in a garment factory.

The Kamakshipalya traffic police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the tipper driver.

A two-wheeler rider died while five others sustained injuries and three vehicles were damaged when he crashed into them after hitting a road hump in Devanahalli around 6.15 am on Monday.

While 21-year-old S Vinay died on the spot, pillion rider, identified as 20-year-old S Sanjay, sustained severe injuries in the accident. Vinay was part of a group of friends going to Nandi Hills from JP Nagar on four two-wheelers. At Rani Cross near the Nileri Railway Gate on the Nandi Hills Road, Vinay, who was reportedly speeding, lost control over his bike after hitting a road hump and rammed into his friend’s two-wheeler in the front.