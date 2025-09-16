BCU offers weekend foreign language courses

BENGALURU: To meet the growing demand for foreign language learning, the Centre for Global Languages at Bengaluru City University (BCU) is offering a range of weekend courses, including certificate courses, undergraduate and postgraduate diplomas, and conversation courses in languages such as French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Italian and Portuguese.

Students who have completed their Pre-University Course (PUC) can enrol directly in postgraduate degree programmes if they successfully complete the A1 to B2.2 level courses. All these courses are conducted on weekends -- Saturdays from 2 pm to 6 pm and Sundays from 9 am to 12 pm.

Additionally, the Centre offers a specialised one-year UG diploma in Japanese for skilled workforce. This hybrid-mode course is designed for professional degree or diploma holders aiming to work in Japan or with Japanese companies in India. Scholarships and placement support are also provided to eligible candidates, a press release said.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Dr Jyothi Venkatesh, Director of the Centre for Global Languages, said with dedicated programmes and expert guidance, students and professionals alike can unlock pathways to international success.

The last day to apply for these courses is September 30. For details, contact Centre for Global languages, Bengaluru City University, New Academic Block , PK Block, Palace Road, Near Mysore Bank Circle, Bengaluru 560009, or call: 080-29572019/6361756549.

Courses offered