Chain snatchers strike in Bengaluru, attack women with machete

BENGALURU: Two bike-borne, machete-wielding robbers have gone on a spree targeting women in the city’s south and southwest divisions. One of the victims sustained severe injuries to her hands after being attacked with a machete.

A senior police officer said the accused robbed around 75 grams of gold from three women — two in Girinagar and one in Konanakunte police station limits — on Saturday night. However, they failed in a chain-snatching attempt under Kumaraswamy Layout police limits.

The investigation revealed that the duo first snatched chain in Girinagar around 9 pm, then attempted a robbery in Kumaraswamy Layout, and later snatched a chain in Konanakunte around 10.30 pm.

A case of attempt to robbery has been registered at Kumaraswamy Layout police station, the officer said adding police are analyzing the CCTV footages and further investigation is underway.

According to Girinagar police, the victims, Usha and Varalakshmi, were returning home after attending a music programme near Eshwari Nagar when the incident occurred. As movement in the locality was sparse, two miscreants on a bike came from behind and swung a machete at Usha’s neck, who handed over her chain weighing 10 grams. Varalakshmi resisted, during which her hand was injured, and the accused fled with her 45-gram chain.

In Konanakunte, the duo snatched another gold chain weighing over 20 grams from a woman around 10 pm.