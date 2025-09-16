GBA Chief Commissioner Rao tells officials to take up road repair work

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said contractors are responsible for filling potholes and repairing surface damage on roads that are under the defect liability period.

Addressing a meeting with officials and contractors here on Monday, Rao said, “There are 178 roads covering 401 km currently under the defect liability period (DLP). Contractors are responsible for repairing potholes and surface damage on these roads. If repairs are not carried out within a stipulated deadline, the corporation will execute the repairs and deduct the cost from the contractors’ payments.”

About 188 roads stretching 552 km have completed their DLP. Of these, 126 roads covering 435 km are in good condition, while the remaining 62 roads (116 km) are not, Rao said instructing officials to undertake repair works and pothole filling on the roads in poor condition under their respective city corporation limits.

He also told officials that to ensure clean and functional roads, contractors handling annual maintenance contracts must be held accountable.

Rao said a centralised software system has been developed to track all road-related data, including pothole locations, ongoing projects, contractors involved, and more.

Officials were also instructed to update the system with their contact information and mobile numbers for effective coordination.