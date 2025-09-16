Upendra, Priyanka phones hacked; beware, says actor

BENGALURU: Actor Upendra has urged the public not to fall for messages or calls seeking money from him or his wife Priyanka’s phone numbers, after both their phones were hacked on Monday morning under the guise of an online delivery order.

Upendra recorded a video and shared it on social media with the caption “Beware”. In the video, he explained that his actor-wife had ordered a product online and later received a message from an unknown person asking her to type a code containing special characters to get the order delivered. Once she did, her phone was hacked. Upendra added that he too fell for a similar trap, and his phone was also compromised. He cautioned the public not to send money if they receive any messages or calls from their numbers.

The hacker even demanded Rs 55,000 from one of Priyanka’s contacts. The couple also told the media after filing a complaint that their phones were call-forwarded and they are unable to make outgoing calls.

Based on a complaint filed by Priyanka, the Sadashivanagar police have registered a case under the IT Act and further investigation are on.