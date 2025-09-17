50% rebate for traffic fine rakes in Rs 144.7 crore in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The 50 per cent concession scheme for traffic offences fetched the state government a whopping Rs 144.70 crore in fines, when it was opened for payment from August 23 to September 12, and 53.11 lakh traffic challan cases were disposed of.

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) was instrumental in getting the government to announce the traffic violation scheme. Briefing the media on Tuesday about the success of the Lok Adalat held on September 13, Justice Anu Sivaraman, Executive Chairman of KSLSA, said authority had advised the state government to implement the traffic fine scheme.

There are 4.45 crore traffic challan cases, with a fine amount of Rs 2,608 crore, pending from 2019 to April 2025. In 2023, 2.64 crore traffic violation cases were booked, and 63.15 lakh cases were cleared, fetching Rs 182.32 crore at 50 per cent concession. In 2024, no concession was given, and only 6.18 lakh traffic violation cases were cleared with a fine amount of Rs 36.03 crore, out of 1.28 crore cases booked. The percentage of disposal was only 4 per cent.

In the Lok Adalat, a total of 1.11 crore cases, including 2.42 lakh pending cases and 1.08 crore pre-litigation cases, were settled for an amount of Rs 3,997 crore.

A total of 1,446 matrimonial cases were settled; 304 couples were reunited; 2,876 partition suits and 1,499 cases involving senior citizens were amicably resolved. In all, 3,708 vehicle accident cases were settled for Rs 265 crore, and 10,273 cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act were settled for Rs 1,863 crore.