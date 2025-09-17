Bengaluru corporations to unveil budgets by October 10

BENGALURU: The maiden budgets of the five city corporations, formed after the creation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), are likely to be presented on or before October 10. The budget size for the remaining months of the financial year is expected to be around Rs 1,700 crore, all five corporations put together.

GBA chief commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has instructed the corporations to begin budget preparation. According to an official from the GBA, the budgets will be planned until March 31, 2026, for the five city corporations--Bengaluru North, Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru South.

Garbage management and major infrastructure projects have dedicated agencies such as Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BWSML) and Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (BSMILE). As a result, the corporation’s budgets will be reduced in scope.

“The salaries of staff, ceremonial expenses, welfare programs, developmental works, maintenance of roads, parks, playgrounds, schools, colleges, hospitals and Indira canteen maintenance expenses will only be taken into consideration, and a budget will be prepared,” said a GBA source.

As per the sources, the total budget size is Rs 1,707.98 crore for the remaining months in the running financial year. The West City Corporation has estimated the budget estimation of Rs 533 crore; South Rs 316.28 crore; North Rs 364.58 crore; East Rs 155.50 crore and Central Rs 313.25 crore. These corporations will soon send the proposal to the GBA Chief Commissioner for his approval.