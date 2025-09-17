Bengaluru corporations to unveil budgets by October 10

BENGALURU: The maiden budgets of the five city corporations, formed after the creation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), are likely to be presented on or before October 10. The budget size for the remaining months of the financial year is expected to be around Rs 1,700 crore, all five corporations put together.
GBA chief commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has instructed the corporations to begin budget preparation. According to an official from the GBA, the budgets will be planned until March 31, 2026, for the five city corporations--Bengaluru North, Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru South.
Garbage management and major infrastructure projects have dedicated agencies such as Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BWSML) and Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (BSMILE). As a result, the corporation’s budgets will be reduced in scope.
“The salaries of staff, ceremonial expenses, welfare programs, developmental works, maintenance of roads, parks, playgrounds, schools, colleges, hospitals and Indira canteen maintenance expenses will only be taken into consideration, and a budget will be prepared,” said a GBA source.
As per the sources, the total budget size is Rs 1,707.98 crore for the remaining months in the running financial year. The West City Corporation has estimated the budget estimation of Rs 533 crore; South Rs 316.28 crore; North Rs 364.58 crore; East Rs 155.50 crore and Central Rs 313.25 crore. These corporations will soon send the proposal to the GBA Chief Commissioner for his approval.
After scrutiny, he may send it to the government for its approval from the finance department. Once these process is completed, the corporations will announce the budget as they are financially independent.
“On 28 March 2025, Rs 19,930 crore was announced for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (which, after cessation on September 2,2025, is split into five corporations and is being monitored by Greater Bengaluru Authority).
About Rs 6,000 crore worth of works have been taken up and some are in the tender stage. In the remaining Rs 13,000 plus crore, about Rs 9,000 crore (80 percent) will be diverted to BSWML and BSMILE, which GBA is monitoring and supervising.
“In their remaining amount, the ‘principle of proportionality’ will be applied and the amount will be split among the corporations based on the assemblies, wards, and will be released stage-wise for development works,” a senior official from GBA said.
FISCAL SCAN 533 Bengaluru West
316.28 Bengaluru South
364.58 Bengaluru North
155.50 Bengaluru East
313.25 Bengaluru Central