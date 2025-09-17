Drop it, It's Hot: Bengaluru's restaurateurs use food drops to generate buzz

With new and attractive restaurants, cafés, and bars constantly mushrooming in every corner of the city, Bengaluru’s F&B space fuels the tastes of a young crowd always looking for something new. In this spirit of innovation, several young restaurateurs are using online and offline drops as a way to test out new culinary experiments before putting it on their menu or even to build a customer base before launching an outlet.

The premise is simple – a limited number of pieces or plates of an item are announced through online channels and interested customers sign up. This exclusive group of people either come pick up the food or meet at a temporary location to enjoy it. “Bengaluru, especially, has a very experimental food audience. They’re tired of going to the same restaurants and love limited edition things where you don’t get to experience something again after this,” is how AB Gupta, the co-founder of The Pizza Bakery and Paris Panini explains the popularity of drops. He recently opened Smash Guys, a burger after building a customer base partly through regular drops and vlogging the journey.

At their core, supper clubs, pop ups and drops, which are all popular in the city, share the same appeal – the promise of exclusive access and a unique experience. Gupta parses the difference between these, saying, “Drops are way more casual – you could drop a single product in a relaxed atmosphere with just a counter where people can pick up their food and have some nice music playing. It’s a quick thing.” He adds, “Supper clubs are more formal usually involving multiple courses while pop ups are somewhere in between, they could go on for multiple days.”