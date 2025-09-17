Dy CM Shivakumar warns officials against shoddy pothole filling work

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday directed officials to ensure quality work while filling potholes and repairing roads in the city. He was addressing the media after a high-level meeting on issues related to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and five city corporations.

Officials from the Urban Development Department and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), commissioners of the five city corporations, Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner, city police commissioner, and heads of BWSSB, BDA and other departments attended the meeting. He said that he had asked the civic officials to prepare a list of potholes and take steps to fill them without any delay.

“I told them not to go by what the engineers say and ensure quality work. Bills should be prepared and submitted only after the work is done,” he said. Stating that the officials will be held responsible for poor civic works, Shivakumar said he had directed the five city commissioners to conduct inspections on a regular basis.

Shivakumar, who is KPCC president, held a meeting with Congress legislators and party leaders from the city on elections to the five corporations.