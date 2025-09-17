Farmers’ protest against land acquisition turns tense as two attempt suicide in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed during the protest against the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project in Bidadi on Tuesday after two farmers attempted to consume poison during a speech by former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

Farmers have been protesting for a week against the land acquisition by the government for the proposed project, located about 30 km from Bengaluru.

The agitation at Byramangala village in Bidadi, Bengaluru South district, has received support from Opposition Leader R Ashoka, former Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, and Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath.

A farmer named Nagesh attempted to consume pesticide while Narayan was addressing the protesters, and another man tried to follow suit. However, both were stopped by other farmers and the police.

The police immediately rushed them to the ambulance stationed near the protest site.

Land acquisition process illegal, says Ashoka

Addressing the protesters, R Ashoka said that the Congress government is acquiring 9,600 acres of land in Bidadi, Byramangala, and Kanchugaranahalli under the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority. Of this, 6,500 acres are agricultural land.