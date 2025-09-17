The Literature of Grit: Reading the Rise of the Paralympics

Some stories are not just to be read: they are to be lived, felt, and passed on. The world of the Paralympics offers such stories in abundance. If sport is the purest distillation of the human spirit, then para-sport is its most poetic expression – often painful, often invisible, but always unforgettable.

We live in a country that has long overlooked the stories of people with disabilities. But that tide is turning, slowly yet powerfully. Today, India is not only witnessing the rise of para-athletes but is also learning to celebrate their journeys. Not as side notes to the ‘mainstream’ but as epic narratives that deserve centrestage.

Books have always been my refuge and guide and lately, I find myself drawn to those that illuminate the lives of Paralympic champions. These are not just sports memoirs. They are meditations on identity, acceptance, and the relentless pursuit of purpose. One such book is Beyond the Surface by Jessica Long, one of the most decorated Paralympians in the world. Born in Siberia, adopted in the United States, and a double amputee by the age of two, Jessica went on to win 31 Paralympic medals, 18 of them gold. But her most powerful reflections come from outside the pool. “No achievement will make us feel worthy unless we can love ourselves without judgment,” she writes. It’s a lesson many high-achievers, disabled or otherwise, struggle to embrace.