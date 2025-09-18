A serious wake-up call, Bengaluru infra needs to be fixed, say industry bodies

Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) President Balakrishna M G termed the matter as a wake-up and a serious warning. “The government must act fast -- fill potholes, build infrastructure and redeem Bengaluru’s sagging global image. Let’s not lose our pride as India’s tech and start-up capital,” he said.

Some of the industry bodies TNIE reached out to declined to comment. However, they said infrastructure plays a crucial role in holding companies and bringing in new investments and a city like Bengaluru needs world-class infra.

Brand guru Harish Bijoor said, “BlackBuck is moving out of Bellandur, but not out of Bengaluru. It’s not an easy thing for any startup or business to get out of Bengaluru. Once you are in Bengaluru, you continue to be in Bengaluru. Potholes, bad infrastructure, come what may, Bengaluru is an ecosystem on its own.”

He, however, said Bengaluru seriously has to buck up on its infrastructure. “Our deputy chief minister is in action and has put out a format of splitting the city into five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority. The planning is done, the institutional corrections are done and it is time to act. We need to see how the five city corporation commissioners are going to tackle the multiple issues troubling Bengaluru,” Bijoor said.

He also said the city’s infamous traffic needs to be fixed on top priority. “We need to pull up our socks and become a better city. Otherwise, we need to demagnetise the city as it cannot accommodate a 1.65-crore population. We are made for a population of 85 lakh people,” he said.