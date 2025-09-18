No brain-eating amoeba cases in Karnataka yet, say health officials

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health Department has said that no cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis have been reported in the state so far, even as Kerala has recorded more than 17 deaths. Health experts have warned that while the disease is rare, it is highly fatal, underscoring the need for awareness and prevention.

Dr Arjun Srivatsa, Director and Head of the Institute of Neurosciences at Sakra World Hospital, said amoebic encephalitis, caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba, typically develops one to nine days after exposure to contaminated water. “The infection enters through the nasal cavity and advances rapidly, potentially becoming fatal within days,” he said.

Common symptoms include severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, seizures, hallucinations, sensitivity to light and, in severe cases, coma.

Dr Srivatsa advised people to avoid swimming in contaminated lakes. “If swimming is unavoidable, using nasal clips can help prevent the amoeba from entering through the nasal passages. Immunocompromised individuals should especially refrain from swimming in warm lakes, particularly on hot days,” he said.