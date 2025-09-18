No brain-eating amoeba cases in Karnataka yet, say health officials

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Health Department has said that no cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis have been reported in the state so far, even as Kerala has recorded more than 17 deaths. Health experts have warned that while the disease is rare, it is highly fatal, underscoring the need for awareness and prevention.
Dr Arjun Srivatsa, Director and Head of the Institute of Neurosciences at Sakra World Hospital, said amoebic encephalitis, caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba, typically develops one to nine days after exposure to contaminated water. “The infection enters through the nasal cavity and advances rapidly, potentially becoming fatal within days,” he said.
Common symptoms include severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, seizures, hallucinations, sensitivity to light and, in severe cases, coma.
Dr Srivatsa advised people to avoid swimming in contaminated lakes. “If swimming is unavoidable, using nasal clips can help prevent the amoeba from entering through the nasal passages. Immunocompromised individuals should especially refrain from swimming in warm lakes, particularly on hot days,” he said.
Dr Anto Ignat, Consultant Neurologist at TriLife Hospital, also emphasised prevention. “Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a rare but deadly disease caused by brain-infecting amoebae.
To protect yourself, it is important to restrict or avoid warm freshwater activities. Precautions such as ensuring proper pool maintenance and chlorination, and avoiding submerging your head in hot springs or untreated pools, should be taken when swimming,” he said.
Early diagnosis is critical.
“If you have recently travelled to areas where amoebic eningoencephalitis has been reported and experience symptoms such as headache, fever, nausea, vomiting or seizures, seek medical attention promptly,” Dr Ignat added.
A health official said cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis have been reported in Kerala for years, but the issue has gained attention due to the rising number of deaths. “It was believed that bathing in contaminated ponds and lakes was the main route of infection, where the amoeba gains entry through the nose and ears. However, in a recent case, a baby with no known exposure to ponds or lakes was infected, raising questions about how the amoeba enters the brain,” the official said.
The official added that Karnataka is maintaining surveillance. “We do not have a single case in Karnataka as of now. We will continue our monitoring and issue guidelines if necessary. As of now, it is too early for any advisories,” the official said.