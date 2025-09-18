Rolls-Royce opens largest GCC in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Rolls-Royce, a global pioneer power systems company specialising in aerospace and defence engines, on Wednesday launched its Global Capability and Innovation Centre (GCC) in the city, set to become the company’s largest in the world.

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister M B Patil, who inaugurated the facility at Manyata Embassy Business Park, commended the British engineering company’s long-standing commitment to Karnataka and India’s aerospace industries.

“The talented team in Bengaluru will now power the company’s global businesses. Rolls-Royce’s expansion reaffirms Karnataka’s position as India’s leading hub for aerospace, defence and advanced engineering,” he said.

“Bengaluru ranks among the world’s top three aerospace cities for attracting foreign investments. Our state hosts companies with strengths across the entire aerospace and defence value chain. In power systems and propulsion, leaders like Aequs and Collins Aerospace stand out. In structural and mechanical components, Wipro and Mahindra Aerospace are driving progress. In specialised technologies, Boeing, Airbus, and Pixxel are pioneers. And in end-manufacturing, Sarla and Tata Advanced Systems are making significant contributions.” Patil said.

A press release from Rolls-Royce said, “This (the centre) is in addition to the company’s plans to double its sourcing from India over the next five years, accelerating the integration of Indian suppliers into its global supply chain.”

Rolls-Royce Chief Financial Officer Helen McCabe reaffirmed the company’s presence in Karnataka, right from the 1956 agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). As of today, over 1,400 Rolls-Royce engines power various platforms of the Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Army. More than 3,000 people work across its ecosystem, including 2,000 highly skilled engineers contributing to global development programmes.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, was present.