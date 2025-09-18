Rs 21 crore robbed from SBI branch in Vijayapura

VIJAYAPURA: In a high-profile robbery, criminals stole cash and gold worth Rs 21.04 crore from the SBI branch at Chadchan town in Vijayapura district on Tuesday evening.

As per preliminary assessment by bank officials, robbers have taken away Rs 1.04 crore in cash and around 20 kg of gold ornaments, worth around Rs 20 crore, SP Laxman Nimbargi said on Wednesday. The jewellery was pledged by customers for taking loans, the police said.

The SP said that one of the accused arrived at the bank around 4.30 pm under the pretext of opening a bank account. “He sat in the bank till 6.30 pm. When the bank staff was about to close the branch for the day, he called two of his accomplices. After they arrived, all the three held some ten people at the bank — six staffers and four customers — hostage at gunpoint and lethal weapons. They tied all the hostages and locked them in a room at the bank. They then forced the bank staff to open the lockers and took away cash and jewellery,” Nimbargi said.