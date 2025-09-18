Traffic check in Bengaluru leads to seizure of 21 kg ganja

BENGALURU: Talking on a mobile phone while driving and using tinted glass on a car led to the seizure over 21kg of ganja after traffic police suspected something amiss. Two peddlers fled from the vehicle, but the driver was caught and handed over to the Girinagar police. The car had an Army sticker on it.
The police said that the incident took place near Veerabhadra Road under Girinagar police station limits on Tuesday evening. While on duty, a Banashankari traffic police noticed the tinted-glass car with the driver speaking on mobile phone.
When he attempted to stop the vehicle, two men escaped. On suspicion, the police and public surrounded the car and found two sacks containing around 21 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 80 lakh. In addition, Rs 2.8 lakh in cash and 80 grams of gold ornaments were seized, the police said.
The police further added that, a preliminary probe revealed that the driver Naseem Ahmed had been hired by the peddlers for Rs 5,000.
The police are questioning him to verify whether he had knowledge of the contraband in the gunny bags and are also checking documents related to the seized cash and gold. The car registered in Mangaluru, was being used by the peddlers with an ‘Army’ sticker on it.
The police are checking the vehicle details and analysing CCTV camera footage to track down the absconding accused.