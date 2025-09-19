Bengaluru Metro fare hike based on wrong calculation: expert

BENGALURU: The Metro fare hike made in February that has burnt a hole in commuters’ pockets was caused by a “mistake in calculation”, according to an independent mobility expert.

Satya Arikutharam’s claim follows his examination of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) Report that was made public after much protest from the public and politicians. According to him, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) asked the Fare Fixation Committee for a 105% increase, when the correct figure should have been much lower at 55.75%. Explaining where the miscalculation occurred, Arikutharam said, “What they (BMRCL) should have done is to take the actual change in operating cost per kilometre, which has gone up by 39.6%, and then consider that in the fare hike.

Instead, they looked at the Cost Price Index (CPI) between 2017 and 2024 for energy and staff costs and actual historic costs for maintenance and administration. Basically, when you already have the historic data for energy and staff costs, there was no need to use the CPI.”