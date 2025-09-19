Cholan halts excavation works by BWSSB, others

BENGALURU: Potholes and bad stretches of roads that have ruined the image of the IT capital is nothing but a reflection of lack of coordination among civic agencies like BWSSB, BESCOM, and KPTCL, as these agencies have failed to restore the municipal corporation roads after their work.

To address the problems created due to lack of coordination, Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan has issued instructions to halt all ongoing road excavation works and to deny permission for any new road-cutting activities by any agency within the corporation limits.

“This directive applies to all departments, including BWSSB, BESCOM, and KPTCL,” said Cholan. He also has announced nodal officers for each road under the Corporation’s limits to monitor and resolve issues such as potholes, black spots, waterlogging points, streetlight repairs, and pedestrian pathway maintenance. A list of nodal officers is already available, and issues will be resolved in a phased manner.

During the inspection of various areas on Thursday, the Commissioner noted that although departments such as BWSSB, BESCOM, and KPTCL have completed their respective works, they have failed to properly restore the roads after excavation.

As a result, instructions were given that no new road-cutting permissions be granted and that all current projects be suspended until the previously excavated roads are fully restored by the respective agencies. It has been observed that even after the Corporation develops or repairs roads, other departments undertake works by cutting through them and then neglect to restore the roads to their original condition.

This not only tarnishes the reputation of the city but also causes significant inconvenience to vehicular traffic. The Commissioner emphasized that such negligence cannot be tolerated.

He has directed that a detailed, ward-wise list with photographs of all roads excavated by BWSSB, BESCOM, KPTCL, and other agencies be compiled.