Hydrogen power plant to be set up on Bengaluru outskirts

BENGALURU: A green hydrogen energy plant will be set up in the Hakki Pikki Colony (HPC) located on the periphery of Bannerghatta National Park (BNP), by Alliance University.

Dr Mukul Saxena, Director, COE in Public Policy, Sustainability and ESG Research, Alliance University, told TNIE that a project proposal to generate and supply hydrogen energy to HPC on a pilot basis was submitted to the Union and State governments last week for approval. The Rs 25-crore pilot project will need permission from the Karnataka forest department.

Based on the outcome of this project, a hydrogen valley will be set up on the outskirts of Bengaluru on the lines of those coming up in Pune, Kochi and Amaravati. These are part of efforts to generate green hydrogen energy to meet the Union government’s target of 5million tonnes of green hydrogen energy by 2030.