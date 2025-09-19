Karnataka High Court dismisses PIL to stop release of Jolly LLB 3

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking its direction to stop the release of Hindi film Jolly LLB 3 until ‘re-examination’ and removal of all ‘objectionable scenes’, and imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the petitioner for wasting judicial time.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi passed this order on the petition filed by Syeda Neelufur from Bengaluru. She sought the court’s direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to stop the release of the film on September 19.

The petitioner sought the court’s direction to remove from social media the teasers containing some offending scenes from the film till its release.

While imposing the cost, the court directed the registry to re-list the matter again on October 4 for coercive steps against the petitioner if she failed to deposit it by then.

The petitioner alleged that Jolly LLB film has a history of mocking the legal profession and making light of the judiciary and judicial process. The makers of the movie think that they can exhibit anything in the name of entertainment. Even Jolly LLB 2 faced court proceedings and modifications were ordered.