Nod for establishing CoE in space tech

BENGALURU: The state government has approved the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in space technology (space tech) at a cost of Rs 10 crore over the next 1.5 years, said IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday.

This decision follows the chief minister’s announcement in this year’s budget.

The proposed centre will foster a comprehensive research and innovation ecosystem in space technology, accelerate startup incubation and entrepreneurship, enhance skill development and workforce capacity, promote industry-academia-government collaboration, drive technology adoption and commercialisation, expand global linkages and market access, support policy innovation and regulatory advocacy, and promote knowledge-sharing and thought leadership to strengthen economic growth and competitiveness, Kharge said.

He further informed that the centre will create a robust, future-ready ecosystem by undertaking activities such as training and capacity-building, research and product development, industry-academia-startup collaboration, workshops and policy dialogues, and running innovation labs, incubation and accelerator programmes.