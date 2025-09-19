Transgenders create ruckus inside Adugodi police station

BENGALURU: A Deputy Commissioner of Police and an Assistant Commissioner of Police along with over 15 police personnel had a tough time in controlling a group of transgenders who blocked Hosur Main Road in the city after creating ruckus inside the Adugodi police station early on Monday morning.

They had come to the station around 2.10 am to file a complaint against an unidentified person for behaving badly with one of them. They then, without filing any complaint, started humiliating the police personnel in the station.

Despite telling them to file a complaint, the gang continued abusing the policemen. When things were going out of control, a message was sent to the South East control room. Immediately all the night patrolling officers rushed to the station. The gang then came to the main road and blocked the road till 5 am.

A criminal case has been registered against Pavithra, Rakhi, Bharani, Pramita Ram, Mallika and another unknown person. “All of them were under the influence of alcohol. They are residents of a nearby slum. No arrests have been made yet,” said an officer. The police have also registered the transgenders’ complaint as a Non-Cognizable Report.