Yoga teacher held for sexual assault of student in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The RR Nagar police arrested a 55-year-old yoga teacher and fitness expert on Wednesday on charges of sexually assaulting a student ever since she was a minor.
The accused was identified as M Niranjana Murthy, 55, founder and director of Sunshine The Yoga Zone at BEML Layout in RR Nagar. He is also secretary, Karnataka Yogasana Sports Association (KYSA).
The victim, who is now 19, had filed a police complaint on August 30. Murthy had sexually assaulted her for the last time on August 22.
The police have registered a case against him under POCSO Act since he had been sexually assaulting the victim since she was 17 years old. Unable to bear his harassment and torture, the victim finally reported the matter to the police.
The accused knew the victim since 2019. The victim, who is a yoga practitioner, told the police that in November 2023, when she was 17, she was sexually harassed by the accused in Thailand when they had gone for a yoga event. Following the incident, she quit and joined another yoga training institute in 2024 unaware that the institute belonged to the accused. He again sexually assaulted her, assuring her of a national medal.
The accused, who has a PhD in yoga, has also received a few awards from the state government.
“Murthy allegedly lured the victim promising to help her win medals at national yoga events, which would benefit her getting a government job. He also took her on foreign trips. The police suspect that more women could have been sexually assaulted by the accused,” said an officer.
The police have requested other yoga students to approach them if any of them was sexually assaulted by the accused.
The police have registered a case of sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc (BNS 69), sexual harassment (BNS 75(2)) and punishment for sexual harassment (section 12 under the POCSO Act of 2012).