Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh visits Silk Board Jn, Agara, HSR Layout worst-hit by rain

BENGALURU: Following 65mm of rain havoc through Thursday evening to early Friday morning, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh inspected several neighbourhoods in Bengaluru to assess the rain damage. She instructed officials to act swiftly and implement corrective measures.

The incessant rain brought down 45 trees and 98 branches across the city. The forest wing of GBA received 143 complaints of tree and branch fall incidents. According to the Deputy Conservator of Forests of GBA, several teams were deployed and 37 tree fall and 83 branch fall cases were attended to.

Inspecting Silk Board Junction, the CS ordered officials to prevent waterlogging and keep areas around the flyover clean, and also desilt the rajakaluve and remove debris. As BMRCL plans to construct a flyover here, iron and scrap have been dumped on the road; she asked officials to remove the materials.

She also inspected HSR Layout 6th Sector (near Mangammana Palya Main Road) and instructed Metro officials to clean the roadsides and level roads with tar to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles. She instructed them to immediately carry out drain work and make arrangements for water to flow smoothly.

Shalini inspected areas around Agara Lake, where white-topping work has been undertaken, and drainage work is also going on. She said work should be completed immediately. At Agara Junction, she asked officials to instal pipes along the flyover to ensure water falling from the flyover does not damage the road surface below.