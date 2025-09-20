Delve into the world of solid perfumes

Most people in Bengaluru use solid perfumes for everyday freshness before heading to work, college, or while going out with friends. Their compact nature and being spill-proof, alcohol-free, lets them fit seamlessly into any pocket. Riya Pant, founder of Blur India, observes a rising demand for ‘natural, gender-neutral fragrances’ with eco-friendly, handmade packaging. “Because of the city’s moist weather, in Bengaluru, residents are leaning towards light, earthy, floral, and musky fragrances. The travel-friendly tins are especially popular among young professionals and students, because of their reusability,” she says.

Neha B, a Class 9 student, discovered solid perfumes on a trip to Kodagu and has carried one ever since. “They’re pocket-friendly and don’t spill – it always stays in my pocket,” she says. One can dab them wherever one likes with no risk of overdoing it and creating an overwhelming scent cloud. “The Mango Butter and Vitamin E, makes it gentler on the skin,” Pant adds to the appeal.

For conscious consumers like Anil Kumar, the plant-based feature and texture are what drew him into solid perfumes. “I love how the scent blends with your body heat – and feels personalised as it doesn’t stay one-note, it changes and smells a bit different on everyone,” he explains, adding, “It feels more natural and safer on the skin – whether it’s a swipe after a shower, before a meeting, or during a midday commute, it has become an everyday essential. I keep one in my bag at all times.”