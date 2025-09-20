Delve into the world of solid perfumes

From attars to body mists, the world of fragrance has been an ever-evolving arena. Gone are the days of bulky glass perfume bottles – in a city like Bengaluru, with a mostly mild yet sometimes mercurial weather, a quiet fragrance revolution is now taking shape – and it’s ‘solid’ indeed. Looking like a typical lip balm, solid perfumes have found their space in many Bengalureans’ purses and pockets.
Unlike traditional sprays, solid perfumes are made using natural waxes like beeswax or shea butter, along with essential oils or fragrance oils in a small tin with lip-balm-like consistency. This evident difference is what has lured many into buying them. “There is no tension of leakage or breakage as it’s a really small box and not made of glass. I just thought it would be very convenient to put into a bag whenever I step out,” says nutritionist Shalini Manglani, who recently purchased one.
Most people in Bengaluru use solid perfumes for everyday freshness before heading to work, college, or while going out with friends. Their compact nature and being spill-proof, alcohol-free, lets them fit seamlessly into any pocket. Riya Pant, founder of Blur India, observes a rising demand for ‘natural, gender-neutral fragrances’ with eco-friendly, handmade packaging. “Because of the city’s moist weather, in Bengaluru, residents are leaning towards light, earthy, floral, and musky fragrances. The travel-friendly tins are especially popular among young professionals and students, because of their reusability,” she says.
Neha B, a Class 9 student, discovered solid perfumes on a trip to Kodagu and has carried one ever since. “They’re pocket-friendly and don’t spill – it always stays in my pocket,” she says. One can dab them wherever one likes with no risk of overdoing it and creating an overwhelming scent cloud. “The Mango Butter and Vitamin E, makes it gentler on the skin,” Pant adds to the appeal.
For conscious consumers like Anil Kumar, the plant-based feature and texture are what drew him into solid perfumes. “I love how the scent blends with your body heat – and feels personalised as it doesn’t stay one-note, it changes and smells a bit different on everyone,” he explains, adding, “It feels more natural and safer on the skin – whether it’s a swipe after a shower, before a meeting, or during a midday commute, it has become an everyday essential. I keep one in my bag at all times.”
Despite the gender differences, Kumar highlights that many people in the 30 – 40 age group are switching to solid perfumes for both convenience and the experience they offer. So, what’s the most popular choice? Among Blur India’s lineup, Smells Like a Warm Hug (a mix of chocolate, vanilla, and tobacco) and Smells Like Lemonade on a Summer Day are popular picks in Bengaluru, Pant notes, adding, “People love starting their day with something light and sweet.” Others are drawn to brands like Bare Necessities or LeafySure for their plant-based collections. “Dew Drop Lily from LeafySure. It’s clean, minimal, and easy to carry on work trips,” shares Kumar. “Floral blends with a woody or musky base are definitely trending,” he adds, stating how applying it is more like a ritual for him.
One thing people find hard is that it is often less long-lasting. Despite this, people love the convenience of reapplying without fuss, especially in the city’s on-the-move environment. “I carry it in my pocket, and reapply it just like lip balm but on my wrist,” says Neha. As people grow more eco-conscious, minimalist, and mindful about what they put on their skin, the demand for solid perfumes is only going to rise, says Pant. Kumar echoes the sentiment: “People are becoming more eco-conscious and moving towards mindful, conscious brands. Hence, natural perfumes like this are definitely going to be popular in coming months.”